POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Matt Scott scored 23 points and Dominic Robb came off the bench to score all of his eight points in the paint during a comeback run in the second half as Niagara rallied to defeat Marist 86-70 Sunday.
The Purple Eagles (9-8, 2-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) were trailing 52-46 five minutes into the second half when Scott found Robb down low for a layup that started a 23-6 run. Robb, scoreless until then, was a force in the paint with a variety of layups and a jump hook.
Khalil Dukes added 15 points. Scott and Dukes are the No.1 and No. 2 scorers in the MAAC. Scott pulled down 15 rebounds — 10 off the defensive glass as Niagara cleaned up Marist misses — for his 16th career double-double and sixth this season. At one point, the Red Foxes missed eight shots in a row and also turned the ball over five times in as many minutes.
Brian Parker topped Marist (3-12, 1-2) with 21 points but was 6 of 15 from the floor with four turnovers, mirroring the team's numbers.
