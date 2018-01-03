Hello! Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up in Iowa. Questions about coverage plans are welcome, and should be directed to the Des Moines Bureau at 515-243-3281 or apdesmoines@ap.org. Iowa News Editor Scott McFetridge can also be reached at 515-243-3281 or smcfetridge@ap.org.
TOP STORIES:
TRUMP-GENDER DISCRIMINATION COMPLAINT
IOWA CITY — A former organizer for Donald Trump in Iowa who filed a legal complaint accusing the campaign of gender discrimination has decided not to pursue a lawsuit, her attorney says. By Ryan J. Foley. SENT: 450 words.
AROUND THE STATE:
DEEP FREEZE
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A brutal winter storm smacked the coastal Southeast with a rare blast of snow and ice Wednesday, hitting parts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina with their heaviest snowfall in nearly three decades. By Russ Bynum. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.
With:
— DEEP FREEZE-THE LATEST
— DEEP FREEZE-BODY FOUND — Iowa City police suspect dangerously cold weather played a part in the death of a man whose body was found Tuesday.
DEEP FREEZE-LIVESTOCK — Frigid temperatures are creating challenges for Iowa farmers who say animals can endure cold winter conditions but need extra attention to stay healthy and productive. SENT: 290 words, photo.
IN BRIEF:
POWERBALL JACKPOT — The estimated Powerball jackpot has climbed to $460 million, making it the nation's 10th largest lottery prize.
WARMING CENTERS-OMAHA — The Salvation Army in Omaha has announced it will open several locations in the city and nearby Council Bluffs, Iowa, for people to escape the bitter cold that has gripped much of the nation.
BANK BONUSES — A regional bank plans to give all its full-time employees $1,000 bonuses because of the federal tax reforms that were recently approved.
LIVING IN SQUALOR — Authorities say a Dubuque couple were arrested after a social worker discovered their 4-day-old baby and her six other children were living in malodorous squalor.
HOUSE FIRE — Authorities have released the name of a woman whose body was found after a house fire in western Iowa.
SLAIN SHERIFF MEMORIALIZED — The Benton County sheriff killed in the line of duty nearly 80 years ago is being memorialized.
BABY DIES-PARENTS CHARGED — A trial has been delayed for a northeast Iowa man whose dead 4-month-old son was found in an infant swing, his body infested with maggots.
PARKING LOT SHOOTING — A man convicted of killing another man during a parking lot drug deal in Des Moines has been sentenced to life in prison.
SPORTS:
BKW--T25-IOWA ST-BAYLOR
WACO, Texas — The No. 6 Baylor women host Iowa State with the Lady Bears looking for third straight win to start Big 12 play. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts 7 p.m.
