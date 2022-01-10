A country spot that says location, location! This property is now a 1200 sf ''shell'' that lends itself to many, many possibilities! All on a frost free footing and well constructed! Country living on a hard surfaced road with no subdivision or HOA fees. SHOP, HOBBY FARM or possible vaulted ceiling, open concept home! The county has given approval for an addition to the structure or remodeling the current one.Roof and gutters new 6 years ago, natural gas and underground power lines. A well agreement is possible with current owners as was checked by Latta Well and Pump, but septic would need installed by buyer(s). Woven fencing is in place for horses or livestock.There is a ''lean to shelter'' as picture shows and shed that stays. Make your dream a reality! CALL TODAY!
0 Bedroom Home in Muscatine - $149,500
