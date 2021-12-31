010122-mus-iowa-a2briefs

2 fewer people died on highways than in 2020
DES MOINES — Despite a concerted effort to reduce traffic fatalities in Iowa, the number this year has just about matched last year's total, with a few days to go before 2022.
KCCI-TV reports that 341 people have died on Iowa roadways this year, two shy of the 343 in 2020.
Last year, the Iowa State Patrol formed a fatality reduction task force in hopes of saving lives. One factor troopers cite in many accidents: speeding. The patrol cited one instance where the driver was going 138 mph.
Patrol officials also cited an increase in distracted and impaired drivers.
Troopers plan targeted enforcement operations in various areas of the state in 2022.
700 lost jobs this week at Newton plant
NEWTON, Iowa — About 700 people were to lose their jobs this week in Newton, Iowa.
KCCI-TV reports that TPI Composites is ending wind turbine manufacturing. The company had been Jasper County's largest employer. About 50 workers in TPI's field services operation will remain.
The job losses were announced in October. A recent job fair for the soon-to-be displaced workers brought more than 100 companies.
Frank Liebl of the Newton Development Corp. said unemployment is low and jobs are plentiful, so he's hopeful those losing their jobs can find new work.
Shootings up but fewer are fatal in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — The number of people injured by gunfire in Des Moines this year nearly doubled from 2020, but fewer people died from their wounds.
KCCI-TV reports that as of Tuesday, 86 people were treated for wounds inflicted by guns, compared to 49 in 2020, a number police described as about average. But just 11 people were killed by guns, compared to 17 last year.