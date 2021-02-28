10 cars Consumer Reports ranks high

The Outback has a ride that outshines some luxury models in the manner it absorbs bumps. Each Outback comes with more ground clearance than most SUVs, a signature feature, and standard all-wheel drive, making it ready for off-pavement adventures.

• Kia Telluride (Midsized, Three-Row SUV): In its second year on the Top Picks list, the Telluride still dominates this popular segment with stellar road test and Overall Scores. It is not a model that thrives on flash. Instead, it stands out by being highly competent in nearly every way.

The large, upright design gives it easy access and enviable visibility. The cabin is spacious and the controls are simple. The seats are quite good in each row. The powertrain teams a V6 with a conventional eight-speed automatic transmission to create effortless power—and a quiet interior.

• Honda Ridgeline (Compact Pickup Truck): A full-sized pickup truck may be more than many a suburbanite or weekend warrior may need. That’s where the right-sized Ridgeline may be welcomed. This highly innovative truck that can haul stuff was designed to excel in a daily commute, with room for the family and a clever, lined bed that can swing open or fold down.