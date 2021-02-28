10 cars Consumer Reports ranks high

Each year more than 250 models compete for the hearts, minds, and driveways of American car shoppers.
Consumer Reports buys, evaluates and ranks new models on regimented performance tests and survey results from our members. Here, the organization highlights the best of the best in its annual Top Picks, with standouts in popular price categories and types.
All have also scored well in dynamic safety tests, such as accident avoidance maneuver, and, if tested, earned passing grades in crash assessments conducted by the federal government and the insurance industry.
And four qualify for CR's newly created 'Green Choice' designation, which means they produce among the lowest amount of greenhouse gases (GHG) and smog-forming emissions, based on Environmental Protection Agency data.
Under $25K category:
• Toyota Corolla (Small Car): The Corolla boasts terrific fuel economy, more standard safety features than some cars at twice the price, and top marks for predicted reliability. It’s a budget-friendly ride that offers performance and comfort.
The Corolla sedan is available with a thrifty, four-cylinder engine that delivers 33 mpg overall and 45 mpg on the highway. There’s also a hybrid version that earns 48 mpg overall and a stunning 59 mpg on the highway. Despite extreme efficiency, this car is also enjoyable to drive, and the ride is among the best in the class. The Hybrid earns the Green Choice designation.
• Mazda CX-30 (Subcompact SUV): For a small runabout vehicle, the CX-30 has unexpected super-powers. In a class filled with buzzy continuously variable transmissions, the Mazda’s conventional six-speed automatic adds joy to the driving experience. The CX-30 has a more spirited driving feel than its main rivals, with responsible handling and a firm ride.
Despite the performance highs, its main super-power is the winning combination of key standard safety equipment and much-better-than-average reliability, a welcome combination at any price.
$25,000 to $35,000 category:
• Subaru Forester (Small SUV): The Forester has been a Top Pick for eight straight years. Subaru knows what it’s doing with small SUVs and the company hasn’t deviated much from that winning formula over time. The Forester stands out for being so easy to live with.
Its tall roofline creates a spacious interior that seems to defy the modest exterior dimensions. Fuel economy is impressive, especially for an SUV that isn’t a diesel or hybrid. Every Forester comes with a standard all-wheel-drive system and a generous roster of active safety systems.
• Toyota Prius (Hybrid): For more than two decades, the Prius hybrid has set the standard for fuel-efficient cars. There are more competitors than ever now, as automakers race to catch up, but none of these suitors offers a high-efficiency model with such a balanced overall package.
Sure, some might chase its 52 mpg overall, but no rival can also replicate the Prius’ top marks for reliability and owner satisfaction. It speaks volumes that such a complex car can deliver rock-solid reliability and thrill owners year after year.
Recent innovations include an AWD option and the Prius Prime, a nicely outfitted plug-in version that gives 25 miles of electric-only range. It earns the Green Choice designation.
• Toyota Camry (Midsized Sedan): The Camry is a rock-solid choice that has succeeded in adding a bit more design character to its infamously practical profile. At its core, the Camry provides a stylish choice among staid competitors and it appeals to different buyers with its many configurations.
The extremely reliable base Camry comes with a myriad of key safety and driver assistance features. Its four-cylinder engine is energetic and frugal delivering 32 mpg overall. For even better fuel economy, the hybrid gets a stunning 47 mpg overall and has quick acceleration. Both versions earn the Green Choice designation.
$35K to $45K category:
• Subaru Outback (SUV/Wagon): The Outback deftly balances car-like driving manners and efficiency, with SUV-like functionality. It is a do-it-all vehicle with broad appeal and rugged styling. It boasts a comfortable interior, with generous passenger space and a roomy rear cargo section.
The Outback has a ride that outshines some luxury models in the manner it absorbs bumps. Each Outback comes with more ground clearance than most SUVs, a signature feature, and standard all-wheel drive, making it ready for off-pavement adventures.
• Kia Telluride (Midsized, Three-Row SUV): In its second year on the Top Picks list, the Telluride still dominates this popular segment with stellar road test and Overall Scores. It is not a model that thrives on flash. Instead, it stands out by being highly competent in nearly every way.
The large, upright design gives it easy access and enviable visibility. The cabin is spacious and the controls are simple. The seats are quite good in each row. The powertrain teams a V6 with a conventional eight-speed automatic transmission to create effortless power—and a quiet interior.
• Honda Ridgeline (Compact Pickup Truck): A full-sized pickup truck may be more than many a suburbanite or weekend warrior may need. That’s where the right-sized Ridgeline may be welcomed. This highly innovative truck that can haul stuff was designed to excel in a daily commute, with room for the family and a clever, lined bed that can swing open or fold down.
Tucked under the pickup’s bed is a lockable underbed storage box that can double as a cooler. The 3.5-liter V6 is a slick and powerful engine. At 20 mpg overall in CR’s tests, the Ridgeline is the most fuel efficient truck that’s not diesel or hybrid powered.
$45K - $55K category:
• Lexus RX (Midsized SUV): The Lexus RX continues to set the standard for the midsized luxury SUV segment. Its benchmark lineup serves up a combination of comfort, performance, safety, and reliability that can’t be beat. The pampering starts with a plush ride and continues through to the hushed cabin and wide, supple seats.
Lexus continues to make upgrades to the RX, even though this generation has been on sale for a few years. The addition of blind spot warning and rear cross traffic warning as standard equipment make the RX even more desirable. A slightly longer L version with a small third-row seat is also available.
• Tesla Model 3 (Electric Car): Tesla has proven that electric cars can compete with conventional rivals based on their virtues, not just their novel powertrains. The Model 3 delivers an otherworldly driving experience, with punchy acceleration that comes on in a quiet surge. This uncanny straightline performance is matched with sharp handling and precise steering.
The minimalist interior has a futuristic design aesthetic, with a massive, 15-inch touchscreen that is used for most controls. Among the benefits of this approach is Tesla’s ability to send over-the-air updates that continue to add features, well after the car is bought. Innovations range from keyless access to the ability to charge relatively quickly on the go.