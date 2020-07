Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Two-time All-Big Ten selection at Northwestern. Scored more than 1,000 points in three seasons 1961-64, averaging 15.5 points per game as junior, 23.3 as senior. Scored school-record 49 points vs. Iowa. Seventh-round draft choice of Celtics (No. 61 overall) in 1964. Later served as head coach at Northwestern 1978-86.