100221-qc-mus-horoscopes-short12

COSMIC QUESTION: "My birth date is 6/2. I'm beginning a relationship with a man born 4/18. We both had bad pasts and problems trusting. Other areas are awesome. Can we overcome our obstacles and make a real go out of our relationship, or are we just playing here?"

"Playing here" is the whole point of dating, at least in the early stages. It's all about getting to know as much about each other as you can in a way that doesn't feel like an interrogation. A light, casual approach is the best way to get to know your Aries, who is the first child of the zodiac and ever-young at heart. Through play, you can both let down your guard and find out about the real person under the social veneer.

It's OK to have problems trusting; that just means you're smart. But a sure way to get hurt is to place your expectations of the early dating process too high. It's unreasonable to think of the future together at this point, and it will ruin the fun, which always happens between two people who are sharing the very same moment.

So don't worry about whether it will work out long-term, and instead focus on having a good time. That's exactly how many find themselves in a really good thing that neither person wants to end.