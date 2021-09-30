100221-qc-mus-horoscopes-short12

What the moon says, as she opposes and antagonizes along her merry path, is that things won't stay the same because they can't. Life is a swing, a fleeing and returning pendulum, a tetherball wrapping and unwrapping around the pole. Pleasurable circumstances are temporary. So are uncomfortable ones. Hang on for the change.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 2): Gratitude is a superpower for you, and your thankfulness is the magic that multiplies your blessings. The vexing problem diminishes with neglect. You'll be somehow able to give what you never got yourself -- a victory and evidence of a beautiful evolution. You'll align with a practical mentor to execute a winning plan. Gemini and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 25, 41, 15 and 39.
ARIES: If you always do too much -- or too little -- of what they want, you become predictable. Predictability weakens your stance. Comply intermittently.
TAURUS: This is why you think twice before you accept gifts and think seven times before you buy anything.
GEMINI: To memorize a thing is to make it sacred. So you commit to memory not just the verse, the creed, the pledge, but also the smell of a shirt and the feeling of a hand.
CANCER: Your love, as stretchy as sunshine, permeates the environments you touch, and extends far beyond your horizon.
LEO: Speaking up, even if you suspect you've little influence, will be important to your self-esteem. Whether or not they listen is irrelevant.
VIRGO: Certain relationships baffle you. You'd be hard-pressed to name their benefits. But at least they present a chance to work on conflict resolution.
LIBRA: You've grown out of certain concepts you used to hold dear. Clashes in ideology don't have to diminish your love, though it will compartmentalize it some.
SCORPIO: All is not lost, but something is! Whether you pray, meditate, or retrace your steps, you'll have a talent for recovery.
SAGITTARIUS: You don't share stories because you like talking. You want someone to witness your feeling and have it with you.
CAPRICORN: Helping calm the fears of others takes more than listening. You feel and answer their underlying emotion.
AQUARIUS: When others are happy, you are, too, even if you don't know them. You're a supporter and a celebrator. The world will bring you the reasons.
PISCES: You want to do more for others, but life keeps tempting you inward. Don't believe it! Everything you want will happen through other people.
COSMIC QUESTION: "My birth date is 6/2. I'm beginning a relationship with a man born 4/18. We both had bad pasts and problems trusting. Other areas are awesome. Can we overcome our obstacles and make a real go out of our relationship, or are we just playing here?"
"Playing here" is the whole point of dating, at least in the early stages. It's all about getting to know as much about each other as you can in a way that doesn't feel like an interrogation. A light, casual approach is the best way to get to know your Aries, who is the first child of the zodiac and ever-young at heart. Through play, you can both let down your guard and find out about the real person under the social veneer.
It's OK to have problems trusting; that just means you're smart. But a sure way to get hurt is to place your expectations of the early dating process too high. It's unreasonable to think of the future together at this point, and it will ruin the fun, which always happens between two people who are sharing the very same moment.
So don't worry about whether it will work out long-term, and instead focus on having a good time. That's exactly how many find themselves in a really good thing that neither person wants to end.
CELEBRITY PROFILES: One can never tell where television personality Kelly Ripa will turn up next. Whether she's playing a hilariously heightened version of herself on the comedy "Broad City," or joining the fantasy world of "Riverdale," her never-ending Libra enthusiasm and sparkling sense of humor shine through. Ripa has natal sun and Uranus in breezy, balanced Libra and four luminaries in scintillating Scorpio.