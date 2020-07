Played three seasons at University of Nevada (1967-70) and still ranks sixth on the school’s career list in both scoring and rebounding. Averaged 26.5 points per game as a sophomore, 23.0 as a junior and 21.3 as a senior, and also averaged 12.7 rebounds for his career. Set school record with 49 points in one game. Was the 13th round pick of the Portland Trail Blazers (No. 199 overall) in the 1970 NBA draft.