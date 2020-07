Led Davenport High to three straight state championships from 1950-52. Became the career scoring and rebounding leader at Tennessee, averaging 19.1 points and 10.6 rebounds per game for his four-year career, 21.6 and 12.0 as a senior. Three-time All-SEC selection. Selected by the Minneapolis Lakers in the 12th round of the 1956 NBA draft but chose not to play professionally.