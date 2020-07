Skilled 6-11 center was two-time All-American at Augustana, averaging 21.8 points and 13.1 rebounds as a senior in 1974-75. Helped Vikings to Final Four in first season in NCAA Division III. Was chosen by the Washington Bullets in the eighth round of the 1975 NBA draft (No. 143 overall) but was cut in training camp. Went on to become an orthopedic surgeon.