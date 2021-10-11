2 Bedroom Home in Blue Grass - $130,000

Incredible value and exceptionally well maintained 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo. End unit which makes for more privacy and is quieter than an inside unit. Quality craftsmanship, stainless appliances, rounded drywall corners, crown moldings on kitchen cabinets, brushed nickel fixtures, and a master suite with vaulted ceilings and cathedral ceilings. Both bedrooms have private bathrooms. Washer/Dryer hookups on upper level.