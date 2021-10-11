Incredible value and exceptionally well maintained 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo. End unit which makes for more privacy and is quieter than an inside unit. Quality craftsmanship, stainless appliances, rounded drywall corners, crown moldings on kitchen cabinets, brushed nickel fixtures, and a master suite with vaulted ceilings and cathedral ceilings. Both bedrooms have private bathrooms. Washer/Dryer hookups on upper level.
2 Bedroom Home in Blue Grass - $130,000
Milton Serrano Jr., 22, of Muscatine, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Chantz Stevens, 19, of Wilton. If convicted, Serrano could spend the remainder of his life in prison.
Serrano trial: Witnesses recount a party that grew out of control, cocaine, and a stabbing the defendant claims was in self-defense.
DUBUQUE — A Dubuque County jury saw two videos of Milton Serrano Jr. getting into fights, including a few seconds of a fatal clash with Chantz…
A man accused of kidnapping a Muscatine teenager and taking her to Minnesota was sentenced Monday to 10 years in federal prison, according to …
A teen accused of taking part in $72,635 in damages to a rural Iowa cemetery had tombstones at his home, according to court records.
MUSCATINE — Muscatine Animal Control is looking for a small dog that reportedly bit a child Sunday.
This month, the Muscatine City Council is planning to discuss the city’s ban on pit bull breeds of dogs. The discussion was originally going t…
MUSCATINE — A fire alarm at McKinley Elementary School was falsely pulled on Wednesday, and there was no harm to students or staff.
DURANT — The Durant girls cross country team is low on numbers, but that isn't stopping Carlie Jo Fusco from thinking big.
Wilton, Iowa, Class of 1981 held a 40th class reunion on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.