Check out this 2 BR ranch in Buffalo, featuring a spacious, privately fenced in back yard with a 2 story shed (16x12) and another smaller shed (8x10) along with a play house, pond, and detached 2 car garage. The main level features a spacious living room, a modest kitchen with plenty of cabinetry for storage, a large laundry room with access to the basement, and 2 bedrooms with ample closet space. Water heater 2020. Schedule your appointment today!
2 Bedroom Home in Buffalo - $109,500
