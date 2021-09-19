Beautiful brick home in the heart of Columbus Junction. The kitchen has recently been updated in 2019 with new cabinets and appliances. Fresh paint in most rooms. The bathroom has been updated with a gorgeous tile shower. Enjoy the large living area with focal point fireplace. The lower level has a half bath and non conforming bedroom. Private, fenced in back yard with a deck and detached garage. Major mechanicals have also been updated since 2018. Don't let this one slip away!
2 Bedroom Home in Columbus Junction - $130,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
MUSCATINE – Muscatine School Board President Tammi Drawbaugh ordered four people removed from a special meeting Friday morning during which th…
MUSCATINE – After searching the Mississippi River for two hours Monday morning, Muscatine County rescue crews are considering a report of a pe…
- Updated
RIVERSIDE – A Davenport man was arrested Tuesday morning at the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort and faces charges of third degree domestic ab…
- Updated
MUSCATINE — Throughout the nation, hHomecoming is more than just an annual football game, it is a time when alumni return to their schools to …
MUSCATINE — The Muscatine School Board is expected to vote on whether face coverings will be mandated in the district during the coming semest…
- Updated
A federal judge on Monday ordered the state of Iowa to immediately halt enforcement of a law passed in May that prevents school boards from ordering masks to be worn to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
CEDAR FALLS -- A therapist has been arrested for allegedly touching a teenager during a counseling session.
Candace Ayers' obituary says she "was vaccinated but was infected by others who chose not to be. The cost was her life."
- Updated
MUSCATINE – Muscatine-based Kent Corporation was recognized as a 2021 Top Iowa Workplace based on a survey administered by Energage LLC, an em…
- Updated
The Rock Island Arsenal Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center is releasing 111 of its 174 term employees from now through October.