2 Bedroom Home in Columbus Junction - $130,000

Beautiful brick home in the heart of Columbus Junction. The kitchen has recently been updated in 2019 with new cabinets and appliances. Fresh paint in most rooms. The bathroom has been updated with a gorgeous tile shower. Enjoy the large living area with focal point fireplace. The lower level has a half bath and non conforming bedroom. Private, fenced in back yard with a deck and detached garage. Major mechanicals have also been updated since 2018. Don't let this one slip away!

