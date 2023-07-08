Come check out this 2 bedroom, 2 bath Durant condo located in Paper's South Lake Addition! You will love main-floor living with all this spacious home has to offer, including a soundproof common wall, breakfast bar, hardwood flooring, ceramic tile, huge master with a walk-in closet, fireplace, and gorgeous cathedral ceilings. So much potential for additional living space with a full basement, ready to finish with egress windows and a bathroom rough-in.