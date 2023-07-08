Come check out this 2 bedroom, 2 bath Durant condo located in Paper's South Lake Addition! You will love main-floor living with all this spacious home has to offer, including a soundproof common wall, breakfast bar, hardwood flooring, ceramic tile, huge master with a walk-in closet, fireplace, and gorgeous cathedral ceilings. So much potential for additional living space with a full basement, ready to finish with egress windows and a bathroom rough-in.
2 Bedroom Home in Durant - $280,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
This year’s 4th of July Parade in Muscatine left some spectators surprised and confused by a final entry: A woman on horseback, pulling a rope…
The chain’s roughly 20,000 US locations will freshly slice their deli meat beginning Wednesday, marking Subway’s biggest change since two year…
A former Iowa police officer already facing multiple charges of sexual exploitation of a minor is being sued by two sisters who claim he had s…
DES MOINES — Molly Monk expects she will need to analyze her budget and find areas to cut back when her student loan payments begin again this year.
Muscatine Police officers and Canadian Pacific officials responded Friday morning to the Muscatine riverfront to reports of a vehicle that had…