Iowans react to student loan ruling

DES MOINES — Molly Monk expects she will need to analyze her budget and find areas to cut back when her student loan payments begin again this year.

UTV struck by train

Muscatine Police officers and Canadian Pacific officials responded Friday morning to the Muscatine riverfront to reports of a vehicle that had…