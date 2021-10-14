Family Estate now available with endless possibilities. 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, manufactured home located in the small community of Fruitland. Two car detached garage. Dead end street, and private. Being sold ''As-Is'' with no warranties expressed or implied.
2 Bedroom Home in Fruitland - $39,900
