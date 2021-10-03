2 Bedroom Home in Lone Tree - $125,000

Incredible opportunity to own this tidy, move in ready home in a great small town, Lone Tree. Well built ranch home that has radon mitigation and a sump pump in the 4' crawl space. Nice sized living room with a picture window; handy main floor utility/laundry room with washer and dryer included; central vac; dining area; functional kitchen with stove, refrigerator, microwave, garbage disposal, a pantry and a sliding door that leads to the deck with stairs to the patio and a cute back yard. Attached good sized one stall garage. Close to school, parks, new wellness center and just a quick 15 minute drive to Iowa City, 25 miles to Muscatine and 20 miles to Washington.