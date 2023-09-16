New construction home close to the hospital. The home will feature an open living, dining and kitchen concept, 2 bathrooms, 2 bedrooms and a laundry on the main level. The kitchen will have quartz countertops, black stainless steel appliances, barley, shaker style cabinetry for the perimeter and black shaker style cabinetry for the island. LVP flooring throughout the main living space and carpet in the bedrooms. There is a full, unfinished basement with the option to finish which could add 1 additional bedroom, full bathroom and a family room.
2 Bedroom Home in Muscatine - $250,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured after extensive search, Pennsylvania authorities say.
Henry Earl Dinkins was found guilty of murder in the the first degree and kidnapping in the first degree.
A large, non-native species of snake was found dangling from the engine of a parked vehicle north of Charlotte, North Carolina, and it took a …
The teenage son of University of Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery was found guilty of failure to yield to a pedestrian who later died from…
Even after regular business was over, resident comments to the Muscatine County supervisors continued for more than an hour regarding a propos…