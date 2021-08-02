Are you looking for a large ranch home offering many amenities? You will definitely want to call and schedule your private showing of this wonderful brick ranch with over 2000 square feet, 2-3 bedrooms, two baths and plenty of room to roam! Quartz countertops and a built-in desk were added to the kitchen in 2019. Comes with a stainless steel package! New vinyl plank flooring and ceramic was recently installed throughout the home, including the lower level. New carpet on the steps as well as fresh paint in the lower level. There are two fireplaces allowing hours of warmth on the spring, fall and winter days. Very nice woodwork can be seen throughout and many built-ins and pocket doors to allow privacy. Seller is related to the Listing Agent. Roof was replaced in 2017.
2 Bedroom Home in Muscatine - $260,000
