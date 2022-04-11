2 story home with detached garage. Oversized, level lot. Laundry on the main level. All measurements are approximate. Buyer and Buyer Agent to Verify all aspects of the property. No commissions paid on concessions.
2 Bedroom Home in Muscatine - $31,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
MORNING SUN — Morning Sun Elementary School Principal Steve Hollan listened Wednesday as many of the estimated 50 teachers and area residents …
MUSCATINE — For 12 years, Kira Reed has been baking out of her home in the West Hill neighborhood of Muscatine.
IOWA CITY — A Muscatine man remains in the Johnson County Jail charged with attempted burglary and other charges after a high-speed chase with…
MUSCATINE — The Muscatine County Attorney’s Office is no longer considered open to the public.
CEDAR RAPIDS — A former Highland High School teacher charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee, a Class D felony, now faces identi…
MUSCATINE — After more than a year of discussion, Muscatine city officials are one step closer to repealing an almost 20-year-old ban on pit bulls.
On Tuesday, the Clinton River Queens found out that the Muscatine High School girls soccer team can hit opponents in waves.
MUSCATINE — A basketball star with Muscatine ties gave Jefferson Elementary School students a little encouragement ahead of their state assessments.
WILTON – A dog can be a buddy for life, but Buddy has already proven to be a special dog that will hopefully help make one person’s life all t…
MUSCATINE — An outbreak of avian flu is increasing food prices.