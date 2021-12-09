Nice cozy home with all appliances included! This two bed one bath is nicely decorated and ready to move into. this gem has vinyl siding along with a new roof put on in 2014 for years of protection. Located 1 1/2 blocks from the elem. school and one block from the community pool all this sitting down a dead end street for lots of privacy. Great starter home!!
2 Bedroom Home in Wapello - $79,900
