 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Wapello - $79,900

2 Bedroom Home in Wapello - $79,900

2 Bedroom Home in Wapello - $79,900

Nice cozy home with all appliances included! This two bed one bath is nicely decorated and ready to move into. this gem has vinyl siding along with a new roof put on in 2014 for years of protection. Located 1 1/2 blocks from the elem. school and one block from the community pool all this sitting down a dead end street for lots of privacy. Great starter home!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News