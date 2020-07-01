2. Ricky Davis (Davenport North)

Played one season at Iowa (1997-98) and averaged 15.0 points per game before turning pro. Chosen in the first round (No. 21 overall) in the 1998 draft by the Charlotte Hornets and played 12 NBA seasons with the Hornets, Heat, Cavs, Celtics, Timberwolves and Clippers. Averaged 20.6 points and 5.5 assists per game with Cleveland in 2002-03 and 19.4 and 5.1 in 2005-06 season split between Boston and Minnesota. Career total of 9,912 points (13.5 per game). Later played professionally in Turkey, China, France and Puerto Rico.