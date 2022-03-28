 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Atalissa - $284,900

Take a look at this Quad Level home on nearly 2 acres of land near Atalissa! The upper level of this home features 3 bedrooms and the full bathroom. The main level you will find the open concept kitchen and dining including a breakfast bar. The lower level houses the family room with fireplace, den and 1/2 bathroom. Laundry is located in the basement in a 23 x 20 storage/mechanicals room. Roof, siding and gutters were all replaced in 2020! Schedule your showing today!

