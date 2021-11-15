 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Blue Grass - $145,000

Don't miss your chance at this 3 BR condo in Blue Grass, right off Hwy 61! The main level features an open concept layout with a spacious kitchen and dining area along with access to the attached 1 car garage, half bath, and spacious living room with sliding door leading out onto the deck and back yard. The upper level holds 2 bedrooms along with a laundry closet. The third bedroom is the largest and located in the basement with an egress window. All 3 bedrooms have their own private bath! Schedule an appointment today!

