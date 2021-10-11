If you're looking for an updated home with a large private lot and a walkout basement, this is a must see. This 3 bedroom, 3 full bath split level home is located on the end of a cul de sac with a beautiful wooded 1.5 acre lot. This home boasts tons of updates: Brand new water heater, 2018 furnace/AC, all new flooring, 2021 roof, fresh paint, new appliances with a gas range stove in the kitchen, granite countertops with a butcher block island, fully updated bathrooms and recently pumped and inspected septic tank. This gem also has a gorgeous split level deck, perfect for entertaining. Seller willing to provide one year home warranty with an acceptable offer. Owner is a Licensed Realtor in Iowa.
3 Bedroom Home in Blue Grass - $315,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Milton Serrano Jr., 22, of Muscatine, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Chantz Stevens, 19, of Wilton. If convicted, Serrano could spend the remainder of his life in prison.
Serrano trial: Witnesses recount a party that grew out of control, cocaine, and a stabbing the defendant claims was in self-defense.
DUBUQUE — A Dubuque County jury saw two videos Wednesday of Milton Jermaine Cole Serrano Jr., 22, getting into fights, including a few seconds…
DUBUQUE — A Dubuque County jury saw two videos of Milton Serrano Jr. getting into fights, including a few seconds of a fatal clash with Chantz…
A man accused of kidnapping a Muscatine teenager and taking her to Minnesota was sentenced Monday to 10 years in federal prison, according to …
A teen accused of taking part in $72,635 in damages to a rural Iowa cemetery had tombstones at his home, according to court records.
- Updated
MUSCATINE — Muscatine Animal Control is looking for a small dog that reportedly bit a child Sunday.
- Updated
This month, the Muscatine City Council is planning to discuss the city’s ban on pit bull breeds of dogs. The discussion was originally going t…
- Updated
MUSCATINE — A fire alarm at McKinley Elementary School was falsely pulled on Wednesday, and there was no harm to students or staff.
DURANT — The Durant girls cross country team is low on numbers, but that isn't stopping Carlie Jo Fusco from thinking big.
- Updated
Wilton, Iowa, Class of 1981 held a 40th class reunion on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.