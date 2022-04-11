 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Blue Grass - $329,900

Lovely community!! 3 bedroom ranch style home in Timber Valley on a large wooded lot. Plenty of space to entertain with family and living room plus a newly added 4 seasons room. Kitchen extends down into an informal dining room. Kitchen has granite counter tops. Main floor laundry. Off master bedroom you can walk out to your deck and enjoy your jacuzzi. Come see today and find your new dream home. Association fee covers water and trash.

