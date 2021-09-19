3 Bedroom Home in Blue Grass - $329,900

If you're looking for an updated home with a large private lot and a walkout basement, this is a must see. This 3 bedroom, 3 full bath split level home is located on the end of a cul de sac with a beautiful wooded 1.5 acre lot. This home boasts tons of updates: Brand new water heater, 2018 furnace/AC, all new flooring, 2021 roof, fresh paint, new appliances with a gas range stove in the kitchen, granite countertops with a butcher block island, fully updated bathrooms and recently pumped and inspected septic tank. This gem also has a gorgeous split level deck, perfect for entertaining. Owner is a Licensed Realtor in Iowa.