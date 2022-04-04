DREAM GARAGE - BRING YOUR OWN TOYS! 8 Car Garage Spaces - 2 car attached (23x23) is painted for parties & the 6 car Detached (40X32) Garage is a Hobbyist Dream! It is wired for 220 V, has a Floor Drain, Air Lines for a compressor, Speakers, Professional Lighting and Water Lines installed in concrete floor for future heated floor. The lot is oversized and 2/3 of a acre! This home boasts Completely updated Kitchen with Hard Surface counter tops, tile backsplash and much more! New Hardwood floors and New Carpet throughout. 50-Yr Architectural Shingled Roof installed approx. 2013. Beautiful front porch ready for a porch swing. Well manicured lawn with large patio ready for your entertainment and enjoyment needs.
3 Bedroom Home in Blue Grass - $350,000
