Back On Market buyer failed to meet contracted dates. 3 Bed 1 1/2 bath open concept ranch home located in Buffalo. Over sized master suite with 1/2 bath in it. Living room flows into dining room and kitchen. Big yard and 2 car garage with plenty of space for tool boxes or whatever you desire.
3 Bedroom Home in Buffalo - $137,000
