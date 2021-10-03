 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Buffalo - $140,000

3 Bedroom Home in Buffalo - $140,000

3 Bedroom Home in Buffalo - $140,000

3 Bed 1 1/2 bath open concept ranch home located in Buffalo. Over sized master suite with 1/2 bath in it. Living room flows into dining room and kitchen. Big yard and 2 car garage with plenty of space for tool boxes or whatever you desire.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News