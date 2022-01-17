 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Columbus Junction - $200,000

3 Bedroom Home in Columbus Junction - $200,000

3 Bedroom Home in Columbus Junction - $200,000

Here it is! A rare find in Columbus Junction. A well maintained, ranch home in an established neighborhood. A short walk from the schools and pool. This home features an eat in kitchen, large bedrooms, and a finished basement with additional kitchen and living areas (also stubbed for a bathroom). The large, primary bedroom includes a half bath off of it. This home has main floor laundry as well. The back yard is large, open and wooded! Don't miss the attached, 2 car garage.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Leonhard sentenced to five days in jail
News

Leonhard sentenced to five days in jail

  • Updated

WASHINGTON – A Muscatine man was sentenced to five days in the Washington County Jail with credit for time served after pleading guilty to a l…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News