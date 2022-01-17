3 Bedroom Home in Columbus Junction - $200,000

Here it is! A rare find in Columbus Junction. A well maintained, ranch home in an established neighborhood. A short walk from the schools and pool. This home features an eat in kitchen, large bedrooms, and a finished basement with additional kitchen and living areas (also stubbed for a bathroom). The large, primary bedroom includes a half bath off of it. This home has main floor laundry as well. The back yard is large, open and wooded! Don't miss the attached, 2 car garage.