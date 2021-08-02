3 Bedroom Home in Fruitland - $315,000

From the moment the door opens and you enter this pristine home, the ''WOW'' factor is there!! Bright, open and absolutely gorgeous! This three bedroom (possibly two more non-conforming in lower level), 4 bath home is one you will fall in love with. It boosts an open concept living, dining and kitchen with a built in microwave, stove top, double oven, island and bar area with quartz countertops and newly refaced cupboards, and beautiful laminate flooring. Fall and winter nights can be spent enjoying the wood burning fireplace from the kitchen, dining and living area. The backyard paradise has a 15 x 30 above ground pool, deck, outdoor kitchen, and a swing set, great for all kinds of outdoor, spring, summer and fall enjoyment. Please see supplement remarks. Only moments from Fruitland's Drake Park. There is an underground sprinkler system to keep the half acre lot watered on the hot and humid days. You will be sure to use the 1 car shed located in the back yard for storing all your outdoor equipment. BE sure to check out the attached garage space available ... one space for vehicles and the other is great for hobby/shop (Total 4 car) and is HEATED! Call today and set your appointment to see this one of a kind!