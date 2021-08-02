From the moment the door opens and you enter this pristine home, the ''WOW'' factor is there!! Bright, open and absolutely gorgeous! This three bedroom (possibly two more non-conforming in lower level), 4 bath home is one you will fall in love with. It boosts an open concept living, dining and kitchen with a built in microwave, stove top, double oven, island and bar area with quartz countertops and newly refaced cupboards, and beautiful laminate flooring. Fall and winter nights can be spent enjoying the wood burning fireplace from the kitchen, dining and living area. The backyard paradise has a 15 x 30 above ground pool, deck, outdoor kitchen, and a swing set, great for all kinds of outdoor, spring, summer and fall enjoyment. Please see supplement remarks. Only moments from Fruitland's Drake Park. There is an underground sprinkler system to keep the half acre lot watered on the hot and humid days. You will be sure to use the 1 car shed located in the back yard for storing all your outdoor equipment. BE sure to check out the attached garage space available ... one space for vehicles and the other is great for hobby/shop (Total 4 car) and is HEATED! Call today and set your appointment to see this one of a kind!
3 Bedroom Home in Fruitland - $315,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
MUSCATINE — Growing up in Muscatine, Joe Hammen only had two dreams: to play for the St. Louis Cardinals and to be a sports broadcaster. After…
- Updated
MUSCATINE — Mayor Diana Broderson says Muscatine's pit bull breed ban will be one of the first items of discussion when the Muscatine City Cou…
- Updated
Joe Wieskamp, Luka Garza and Ayo Dosunmu had to wait until the second round to hear their names called Thursday night in the NBA draft.
Joe Wieskamp has traveled a long way in the past four months.
There's a rumor that Social Security won't pay benefits at all in the future. Buying into it could actually make sense.
MUSCATINE – Three Muscatine businesses will get a $25,000 small business forgivable loan as part of the city’s new Small Business Forgivable L…
- Updated
MUSCATINE – Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation for those in high transmission areas to begin wearing mask…
- Updated
It doesn’t happen often in life, but sometimes if you attack a project with purpose and resolve, things turn out exactly the way you want.
- Updated
The National Transportation Safety Board has released its full Aviation Accident Preliminary Report regarding the fatal plane crash that occurred in Muscatine County on July 14.
Find out what's going on and why it's happening.