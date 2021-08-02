3 Bedroom Home in Letts - $395,000

HARD TO FIND ACREAGE ON HARD SURFACE ROAD! Meticulously kept CUSTOM BUILT walk-out ranch on just over 5 acres. 3-4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, oversized 2 car garage w/walk up attic storage. 36 x 27 Outbuilding. OPEN CONCEPT main floor w/3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, dedicated office with french doors(could be 4th bedroom), MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY Primary bedroom is a TRUE RETREAT, dual sinks, double WALK IN closets, garden tub & walk in TILE SHOWER. STAND OUT KITCHEN has Mission Style Oak cabinets, GRANITE counters, breakfast bar& walk in pantry. COUNTRY VIEWS from the 3 seasons, deck or front porch! Basement is FULLY FINISHED with daylight windows, holds the HUGE Family/Rec Room comb, bedroom, bathroom, workshop, PLUS TONS of STORAGE & storm shelter/panic room. Covenants ALLOW HORSES *ask for details Only 50 minutes to Iowa City or DT Davenport/20 min to DT Muscatine/45 min to Burlington. The list of perks are endless! Geothermal heat, Advantex Septic system, Kinetico H2O system & reverse osmosis