HARD TO FIND ACREAGE ON HARD SURFACE ROAD! Meticulously kept CUSTOM BUILT walk-out ranch on just over 5 acres. 3-4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, oversized 2 car garage w/walk up attic storage. 36 x 27 Outbuilding. OPEN CONCEPT main floor w/3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, dedicated office with french doors(could be 4th bedroom), MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY Primary bedroom is a TRUE RETREAT, dual sinks, double WALK IN closets, garden tub & walk in TILE SHOWER. STAND OUT KITCHEN has Mission Style Oak cabinets, GRANITE counters, breakfast bar& walk in pantry. COUNTRY VIEWS from the 3 seasons, deck or front porch! Basement is FULLY FINISHED with daylight windows, holds the HUGE Family/Rec Room comb, bedroom, bathroom, workshop, PLUS TONS of STORAGE & storm shelter/panic room. Covenants ALLOW HORSES *ask for details Only 50 minutes to Iowa City or DT Davenport/20 min to DT Muscatine/45 min to Burlington. The list of perks are endless! Geothermal heat, Advantex Septic system, Kinetico H2O system & reverse osmosis
3 Bedroom Home in Letts - $395,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
MUSCATINE — Growing up in Muscatine, Joe Hammen only had two dreams: to play for the St. Louis Cardinals and to be a sports broadcaster. After…
- Updated
MUSCATINE — Mayor Diana Broderson says Muscatine's pit bull breed ban will be one of the first items of discussion when the Muscatine City Cou…
- Updated
Joe Wieskamp, Luka Garza and Ayo Dosunmu had to wait until the second round to hear their names called Thursday night in the NBA draft.
Joe Wieskamp has traveled a long way in the past four months.
There's a rumor that Social Security won't pay benefits at all in the future. Buying into it could actually make sense.
MUSCATINE – Three Muscatine businesses will get a $25,000 small business forgivable loan as part of the city’s new Small Business Forgivable L…
- Updated
MUSCATINE – Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation for those in high transmission areas to begin wearing mask…
- Updated
It doesn’t happen often in life, but sometimes if you attack a project with purpose and resolve, things turn out exactly the way you want.
- Updated
The National Transportation Safety Board has released its full Aviation Accident Preliminary Report regarding the fatal plane crash that occurred in Muscatine County on July 14.
Find out what's going on and why it's happening.