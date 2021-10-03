3 Bedroom Home in Lone Tree - $169,000

Located directly across from Dougherty Park, on the edge of town, this home features a large fenced in yard with storage shed! Upon entering the home, you will notice new flooring, an eat-in kitchen with abundant natural light and pantry, two bedrooms on the main level, and a fully remodeled main bathroom featuring a gorgeous tile shower. The lower level features an oversized non-conforming bedroom with walk-in closet, as well as another bedroom/office, a full bathroom and a recreation area ready for your choice of flooring. Seller is offering a $2000 flooring/paint credit.