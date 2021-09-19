3 Bedroom Home in Lone Tree - $179,900

Add your finishing touches to this well cared for home in Lone Tree, less than 30 minutes from Iowa City, Muscatine or Washington. This 3 bed, 2 bath homes sits on a little over a quarter acre of land. New flooring & vanity in upper level bathroom. Sellers used grant funds wisely in 2004 by adding new windows, A/C, hardwood floors in kitchen & dining areas, updating the kitchen, plumbing & electric components. Large front porch overlooks a quiet street just blocks from the K-12 school or enjoy the private back porch with a quaint patio area. Office area off of the living room could also serve as a place to hide all of the kids toys. All appliances stay. Lots of storage throughout.