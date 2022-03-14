This move in ready home in Lone Tree is less than 30 minutes from Iowa City, Muscatine or Washington. This 3 bed, 2 bath homes sits on a little over a quarter acre of land. New flooring & vanity in upper level bathroom. Office area off of the living room could also serve as a place to hide all of the kids toys. All appliances stay. Large front porch overlooks a quiet street just blocks from the K-12 school or enjoy the private back porch with a quaint patio area. Fenced in back yard with a single care detached garage. Lots of storage throughout.
3 Bedroom Home in Lone Tree - $179,900
