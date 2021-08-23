3 Bedroom Home in Muscatine - $125,000

A move in ready home that would have a new owner being able to turn the key and see the WOW factor! This is a well maintained home with 3 bedrooms and two baths. Newer roof, soffits, facia, siding, windows, doors, flooring, paint, central air, furnace ... the list goes on! You'll love the high ceilings and loads of natural light! You'll enjoy the fenced in yard and garden shed. There is nothing quite as relaxing as sipping your morning coffee or drink of choice from the comfort of the swing on the open front porch! Call today for your private showing as this home will not last long!!!