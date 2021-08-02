 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Muscatine - $137,900

3 Bedroom Home in Muscatine - $137,900

3 Bedroom Home in Muscatine - $137,900

A move in ready home that would have a new owner being able to turn the key and see the WOW factor! This is a well maintained home with 3 bedrooms and two baths. Newer roof, soffits, facia, siding, windows, doors, flooring, paint, central air, furnace ... the list goes on! You'll love the high ceilings and loads of natural light! You'll enjoy the fenced in yard and garden shed. There is nothing quite as relaxing as sipping your morning coffee or drink of choice from the comfort of the swing on the open front porch! Call today for your private showing as this home will not last long!!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News