3 Bedroom Home in Muscatine - $175,000

3 Bedroom home, just minutes from shopping and the By-pass. This home features extra large bright family room, large partial fenced in back yard with fire pit, storage shed, great deck over looking the yard, 1 car attached garage, 1 full bathroom plus half bath in the Laundry Room, Bonus room in the basement. Updated kitchen and bathroom. Call today for your private showing.

