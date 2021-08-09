Beautifully maintained 3 BR split foyer in Muscatine, sitting on almost half an acre lot! With tons of space, you'll find tons of potential for this home. The main level has been updated with new laminate flooring, paint, and appliances. Enjoy the farmhouse cabin look the kitchen offers, with plenty of counter space and cabinetry for storage and a lovely breakfast bar. Off to the side, you have just the right amount of space for an informal dining space along with a formal dining room. Enjoy summer evenings in the screened porch leading out to the wood deck. All 3 BR are located on the main level. Check out the master suite which features beautiful hardwood floors, double french doors leading to the back yard along with a private bathroom. The lower level features a rec room with wood burning fireplace and laundry space. Don't miss your chance, schedule an appointment now!
3 Bedroom Home in Muscatine - $205,000
