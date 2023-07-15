Backing to mature trees and neighborhood, This New Construction Split foyer single family home has 3 Bedrooms, 3 Baths and almost 2300 finished sqft. Luxury vinyl plank flooring through your main level kitchen, dining and living room. White painted Cabinets, Trim and Doors. Black Matte finished hardware and lighting. Deck off of the main level dining. Patio off of the family room. Quartz countertops in kitchen and baths. Master suite with tiled shower. 9' Ceilings through the entire home. Huge laundry room/mud room off of your 23 x 24 garage. Finish date December 2023. Still time to choose some finish work. All photos are from a similar home.
3 Bedroom Home in Muscatine - $289,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A former Iowa police officer already facing multiple charges of sexual exploitation of a minor is being sued by two sisters who claim he had s…
The passenger bus crashed into three tractor-trailers parked along a highway exit to a rest area early Wednesday, police say.
Since he’s a competitive guy, Blake Shelton should be happy to know that the crowd for his concert was about one-third bigger than the crowd f…
This Saturday, July 15 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 417 West 3rd Street, the Loconsole family will be holding their “Lemonade with a Cause” event.
The chiropractor and his wife allegedly filed dozens of claims for a disposable acupuncture device, not covered by Medicare, as if it were a s…