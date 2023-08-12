PRESOLD- Backing to Discovery Park, New Construction Split foyer single family home with 3 Bedrooms, 3 Baths and almost 2300 finished sqft. Luxury vinyl plank flooring through your main level kitchen, dining and living room. White painted Cabinets, Trim and Doors. Black Matte finished hardware and lighting. Deck off of the main level dining. Patio off of the family room. Quartz countertops in kitchen and baths. Master suite with tiled shower. 9' Ceilings through the entire home. Huge laundry room/mud room off of your 23 x 24 garage. Finish date December 2023. Still time to choose some finish work. All photos are from a similar home.
3 Bedroom Home in Muscatine - $295,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Muscatine's Driver's License Station is going to be one of 18 stations being removed from Iowa malls. .
The fossil of a 310-million-year-old spider has been discovered and identified in Germany.
The return of the mystery-comedy "Only Murders in the Building" and Gal Gadot getting her "Mission: Impossible"-style action film with the int…
How did some of the biggest bands of the 1960s get their start, and where are they now? Here's a look.
Maxine Mendoza has always had a passion for cooking. She has used these skills to provide authentic Mexican cuisine to the community.