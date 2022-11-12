This beautiful home was built in 2017 and still has that "new car" smell! Meticulously cared for by the current owners, this brick home is on a corner lot leading into a cozy cul-de-sac. The picket fenced back yard is the perfect place to relax on the deck in this quite neighborhood. The home is zero entry, ADA friendly with extra wide doors, and extra large no-curb shower in the master private bath. The finished basement has 3rd bedroom suite with a semi private/shared bath and walk thru closet area. The is also a fantastic flex space that could be an office/den or a 4th conforming bedroom. From the moment you walk in you will see a fine attention to detail this home offers.
3 Bedroom Home in Muscatine - $379,900
