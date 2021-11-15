3 Bedroom Home in Muscatine - $85,000

This home has prime access off HWY 61. Needs a little TLC, but overall a solid home. This home sits on 1.10 acres with 2 detached - 2 car garages and 1 attached -1 stall garage. Inside features a large living room, a sun porch, 2 bedrooms on the main, 1 bedroom upstairs. There is another possible bedroom upstairs (it is very small). This home requires 24 hour notice to show and is being sold ''AS IS''.