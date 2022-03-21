Country living can't be beat! This 3 bedroom and 2 bath home sets on over 1 acre has a great side yard perfect for family kickball games and cookouts. Inside see an open floor plan with a large family room. The master bath has been totally remodeled and has excess space for an additional closet or shelving. Check it out and see where you could add your personal touches to make it your perfect place in the country.
3 Bedroom Home in Nichols - $128,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Colin Cassady
MUSCATINE – After spending much of her life working to promote causes at the Iowa Capitol, Michelle "Shelly" Servadio Elias feels it is time t…
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in Texas, killing nine people, says NTSB
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”
"He was alarmed, as anyone might be," a fire department official said. "He said he thought he hooked a hand or a foot."
MUSCATINE — Patients only have one body and the doctors at Bark Chiropractic in Muscatine hope to help that body is the best it can be.
WAPELLO — A school resource officer will remain in the Wapello School District and a new SRO position will be established in the Louisa-Muscat…
After attending last week’s Louisa County Conservation Board (LCCB) meeting held on Tuesday, March 1, I feel the need to again write about wha…
MUSCATINE — The Muscatine City Council is still considering striking the ordinance prohibiting pit bull dogs from the city, and people have on…
MUSCATINE — Under the city’s budget proposal for the coming year, the Musser Public Library will see a 2.8% increase in funding. However, Muss…
WAPELLO — During her Jan. 11 Condition of the State address, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds promised to provide retention payments to Iowa teacher…