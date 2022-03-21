 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Nichols - $128,000

Country living can't be beat! This 3 bedroom and 2 bath home sets on over 1 acre has a great side yard perfect for family kickball games and cookouts. Inside see an open floor plan with a large family room. The master bath has been totally remodeled and has excess space for an additional closet or shelving. Check it out and see where you could add your personal touches to make it your perfect place in the country.

