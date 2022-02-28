3 bedroom house with 1.5 baths located in the rural town of Rochester. 728 SF addition was added to the original house in 2008. 2 car detached garage was added in 2004. Enclosed porch and a deck. Per the County Environmental and Zoning office the SW side of the property is in the flood plain but the house and garage are out of the flood plain. Seller cannot entertain offers until property has been on the market for 5 days.
3 Bedroom Home in Tipton - $114,900
