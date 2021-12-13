 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tipton - $239,500

Home is being sold "as is". However, within last 10 years new well pump, electrical wiring, furnace, and water heater. Recent new carpeting & flooring & 5 year old sun room that is year around. Buyer will be responsible for septic inspection, any necessary repairs / improvements & obtaining DNR Time & Transfer Permits. Window AC's will be lelft. Virtually all new windows. PLEASE ARRANGE SHOWINGS BY CONTACTING LISTING AGENT & NOT SHOWING TIME.

