Are you looking for an affordable home in the Walcott area? Well, come check out this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. It has an updated kitchen with beautiful Cabinets and plenty of counter space. The main level features a spacious living room leading to the informal dining space. Upstairs has a full bath and two large bedrooms with great closet spaces, and a bonus non conforming room. Don't miss your chance and make an appointment today.
3 Bedroom Home in Walcott - $128,000
