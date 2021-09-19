 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Walcott - $160,000

Beautifully & lovingly restored 2 story 3 bedroom home sitting on oversized lot. you will fall in love with the breathtaking entry and refinished stairway, working pocket doors and the stunning tile work. Large kitchen and a huge dining room with built in china cabinet. Extra roomy 16 x 8 bathroom is one of a kind! Super large bedroom closets.Many updates. Small greenhouse for the garden lover. Antique cabinet in living room negotiable. All appliances stay including brand new refrigerator, stove, washer & dryer, dehumidifier ,window a/c. Seller says home stays unbelievably cool even without c/a.Seller will provide an HWI home warranty. PLease Remove Shoes!

