LIGHT and BRIGHT 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms with an attached 2 car garage on a LARGE lot with great curb appeal! Entire house has been redone over the last several years. Refinished hardwood floors, white trim throughout. Kitchen redone with white cabinets and light counters and luxury vinyl plank flooring. Finished basement holds family room/rec room combo, tons of storage, newly finished bathroom and egress window installed & ready for a 4th bedroom to be added. Could be a Primary Suite set up. Great mud room between the garage and house. GREAT 1/3 acre lot that is already FENCED IN, huge patio in the backyard and composite deck in the front. New driveway, New roof, New siding.
3 Bedroom Home in Walcott - $235,000
